Fitbit’s new Versa 4 smartwatch tracks SpO2, heart rate, sleep, and more at $180 (Save $50)

Amazon now offers the Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch for $179.95 shipped in three different styles. Not only is this down from the usual $230 going rate, but also on sale for one of the very first times since launching last fall. It arrives with $50 in savings to help you reignite those New Years’ fitness resolutions which have likely started to taper off, and comes within $30 of the all-time low from back on Black Friday. Delivering one of Fitbit’s latest wearables, the new Versa 4 arrives with its most recent regimen of fitness tracking features centered around all of the usual workout tracking tech as well as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 details, and a daily readiness score. Throw in a refreshed form-factor, as well as 6-day battery life, Google Wallet, and a 50-meter water-resistance rating. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the new Google features as well in our launch coverage.

On the more traditional side of fitness trackers, this week is also still tracking a discount on the Fitbit Luxe. Currently available at Amazon, this one is down to $99.99 and marking the first chance to save this year. You’d also typically pay $130, delivering $30 in overall savings. Fitbit Luxe arrives as one of the brand’s latest fitness trackers, sporting a more premium design centered around an AMOLED display. Its 5-day battery life pairs with the ability to track a variety of stats ranging from exercise and heart rate to SpO2 and more. Get a closer look in our launch coverage for some additional details on what to expect.

If you’re looking for another Android-friendly wearable to strap to your wrist, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 styles went up for sale earlier in the week and are now returning to all-time lows. With prices starting at $229, these are the latest fitness trackers from Samsung and come armed with a 3-in-1 bioactive sensor to pair with other wellness-monitoring tech and $51 in savings.

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch features:

Get better results from your workout routine with Versa 4 + Premium. Know when you’re up for a challenge or need a recovery day with your personalized Daily Readiness Score. Track more exercises than ever right from your wrist with 40+ exercise modes and never miss a beat with calls, texts and notifications right on your wrist.

