iOttie’s Easy One Touch 5 Cup Holder Mount hits $25 (Reg. $35), more from $16

Amazon currently offers the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Cup Holder Car Mount for $25.07 shipped. Normally fetching $35, you’re looking at the third-best price to date at just under 30% off. It comes within $1 of the all-time low last set back in the summer of 2022 and is within cents of the Black Friday mention. As the latest version of iOttie’s popular car mount, this model sports a refreshed One Touch system for keeping your phone locked in place. Its cup holder design lets you position a variety of smartphone sizes in your ride’s center console, arriving what support for everything from the smallest iPhone 13 mini to more flagship 14 Pro Max models. It comes complete with a magnetic cord organizer and can be rotated horizontally for various viewing angles.

Also on sale today, Amazon is offering the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Car Mount for $16.50. Down from the usual $23 going rate, today’s offer amounts to nearly 30% in savings while coming within cents of the all-time low. This is the best we’ve seen since back over the holiday season, as well, and marks the second-best discount to date. iOttie’s car mount keeps your smartphone in reach, making it easy to keep tabs on navigation directions, see what song is playing, and more. This model can easily stick to a window or your dashboard, and has an extendable arm for getting the perfect viewing angle to deliver a different form-factor than the model above.

As far as all of the other best discounts for your iPhone or Android device, our smartphone accessories guide is packed with price cuts today. Live from the holiday weekend, too, you’ll find a collection of chargers, cases, and other gear to outfit your everyday carry for less.

iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Cup Holder Mount features:

The Easy One Touch 5 Cup Holder Mount is the next generation of the top car mounts in the U.S. Featuring the Patented Easy One Touch Mechanism, you can lock and release smartphones quickly with a swift one handed motion. Recognized for superior quality and sleek design, the new Easy One Touch 5 series features a new finish that complements modern automotive interiors.

