Beloved Moccamaster Cup One brewer undercuts holiday price at $199 (Reg. $249)

Amazon is now offering the Technivorm Moccamaster 69212 Cup One brewer at $199.10 shipped. Regularly $270 and more like $249 at Amazon, this is about $50 off the going rate and the first notable price drop of the year. Today’s deal is also slightly below the holiday offers last year and clocks in at a touch under the best price we have tracked in over a year at Amazon. It provides a more affordable take on the Technivorm setup with a similar polished exterior and retro-modern aesthetic. A pod-less brewer setup, it delivers a 10-ounce cup of coffee “in just a few minutes” with a pump-free design that “heats water to the correct temperature for coffee extraction.” Like all Moccamaster Technivorm machines, it is built to “last a lifetime” with a “durable stainless steel and aluminum” construction alongside an included 5-year warranty. Head below for more details.

While you’re certainly paying for the brand name and pro-grade thermal extraction on the Technivorm machine above, there are some notable and more affordable options out there. The Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System is a far more versatile setup that supports K-Cup single-serve as well as a full carafe, cold brew, and more alongside a built-in frother, all for another $50 less at $150 shipped.

For something even more affordable than that, check out the ongoing price drop we are tracking on the popular AeroPress pour over-meets-French press coffee maker. It has fallen back down to its holiday list at 32% off the going rate for a total at just below $30 via Walmart. Take a closer look at this offer while you still can right here.

Technivorm Moccamaster Cup One brewer features:

Perfect Coffee Every Time: This pump-free coffee maker heats water to the correct temperature for coffee extraction

Easy to Use: This podless coffee brewer brews a 10 ounce cup of coffee in just 4 minutes using one switch

Quiet and Safe: The Moccamaster Cup One coffee brewer quietly brews your coffee and automatically turns off after the brew cycle

Quality Materials: Moccamasters last a lifetime. We use BPA/BPS/BPF and Phthalate free plastics and durable stainless steel and aluminum

Delicious Coffee and Peace of Mind: For over 50 years we’ve handmade every Moccamaster in the Netherlands and back each Moccamaster with a 5-year warranty

