ESR’s magnetic Ascend backlit iPad keyboard case now nearly 25% off at $61 for today only

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, the official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering its Ascend iPad Keyboard Case for $61.19 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This deal is live for today only are for as long as the discounted stock remains. Regularly $100 directly from ESR and more like $80 at Amazon, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. This is nearly 25% off and $7 under the previous deal price we tracked. This keyboard case is compatible with 11-inch iPad Pro models from 2018 through 2022 and iPad Air 4th and 5th generation tablets, according to ESR. It combines a magnetic adjustable stand and case that supports portrait and landscape viewing with the brand’s built-in keyboard. You’ll find backlit keys and a multi-function trackpad waiting for you when it’s time to get some work done. More details below.

If the magnetic combo case above just isn’t working for you, a simple set of keys you can just pull out when needed at home might be a better fit. Something like this OMOTON Ultra-Slim Bluetooth Keyboard for iPad goes for just $18 Prime shipped on Amazon and makes for a more economical way to bring a full deck of physical keys to your tablet setup.

Whether you’re looking for a fresh new Apple tablet or deals on some accessories for one you already own, our dedicated iPad hub is the place to be. Just this morning we spotted the latest 256GB 10.2-inch iPad drop to a new all-time low at $399 shipped, for example.There’s no telling how long this $80 price drop will stick around, so be sure to at least take a look while you still can.

ESR Ascend iPad Keyboard Case features:

Work from Anywhere: upgrade your iPad to getting stuff done mode and embrace the remote work revolution with full MacBook functionality built right into your case

Fully Adjustable Stand: find the right angle for any job with the freely adjustable 15°-180° stand

Portrait and Landscape Viewing: easily switch your iPad between portrait and landscape orientations to edit documents and browse like you’ve never done on a laptop

Adaptive Protection: quickly transition from a workstation to mobile tablet with a magnetic shell case that keeps your iPad protected with or without the keyboard

