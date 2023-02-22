Apple’s latest 256GB 10.2-inch iPad falls to all-time low with $80 discount to $399

Over the past few months we’ve been seeing deep discounts land on the affordable 10.2-inch iPad. But those price cuts have largely been on the 64GB model, leaving those who want an actual usable amount of storage in the dark. Today that changes, as Amazon finally delivers much of the same savings to the elevated capacity model. Right now, you can score the 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 256GB for $399 shipped courtesy of the retailer. Down from $479, this delivers a match of the all-time low from way back before Black Friday. It’s only the third time we’ve seen the price drop by $80, as well as the first time in 4 months.

While not the latest model to hit the iPadOS lineup, the 10.2-inch model on sale today is still the most affordable option on shelves right now and comes powered by the A13 Bionic chip that’s said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. As for how Apple is applying all that extra power, you’ll enjoy additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Even with the elevated capacity, this is still below what you’ll pay for other iPads right now, unless you can live with 64GB of storage on the baseline 10.2-inch model at $269. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you’re looking to complete the package on your new iPad, go pick up the Apple Pencil. Not only is this a must-have for making the most of what iPadOS has to offer, but it’s also just a little bit more than the savings you’ll score on the new iPad itself at $99. Delivering an upgraded note taking or drawing experience, this is a notable way to supplement Apple’s entry-level iPad.

On tap from the beginning of the week, Apple’s latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro lands at the best prices ever thanks to $200 discounts that are still up for grabs. Those are joined by the more affordable iPad Air 5, which sports an M1 chip and arrives starting at the $500 all-time low. Both compatible with the folio keyboard, you can elevate the setup be it just for getting some work done out and about or making the most of your iPad Pro’s higher-end feature set.

Then make sure to go hit up our Apple guide for all of this week’s other best deals. We’re tracking everything from notable offers on the latest M2 devices from both macOS and iPadOS stables to must-have accessories, flagship listening experiences, and more now that the week is halfway over.

10.2-inch iPad features:

Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone

A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

8MP Wide back camera, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Up to 256GB storage

Stereo speakers

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

802.11ac Wi-Fi

