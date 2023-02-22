Yeedi’s Vac 2 Pro mapping robot vacuum/mop combo falls to new low at $270 ($130 off), more

Yeedi (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Vac 2 Pro Robot Mop/Vacuum for $269.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal shaves $130 off its typical going rate at Amazon and comes in at an additional $30 below our Black Friday mention from last year. Plus, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This robotic vacuum and mop combo is ready to tackle just about any mess it comes across. The mop itself has a unique oscillating system to scrub your floors clean. There’s also a 3,000Pa suction vacuum which works simultaneously with the mop to really get your floors spick and span. With the 3D obstacle avoidance technology, the unit will go around things like shoes, toys, socks, and more so you don’t have to worry about picking up before it runs. In addition to the obstacle avoidance tech, there’s also full mapping so that way it can know where it’s already cleaned compared to what’s left. On top of that, there’s a sensor which tells the system whether it’s on carpet or hard floors to know if it should run the mop and vacuum or just the vacuum. Check out our hands-on review to learn more about the Vac 2 Pro and then head below for additional Yeedi deals.

Also on sale from Yeedi’s Amazon storefront is its vac x Robot Vacuum for $159.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. This is $40 below its typical rate, saves 20%, and marks the third best price that we’ve seen all-time. While there’s no built-in mop here, you’ll find that it delivers a similar overall vacuuming experience the to the Vac 2 Pro on sale above. There’s 3,000Pa of suction, mapping technology, and it can even be upgraded with mopping capabilities at a later time whenever you need it.

Looking for a different type of robot vacuum? Well, we have a slew of Anker’s models on sale from $105 right now. With everything from the ultra-budget-friendly up to more premium offerings discounted, you’ll find that this is a great way to enter the robot vacuum game from a well-known brand. Then, swing by our home goods guide for other great ways to save on cleaning gear and more as we march toward spring.

Yeedi Vac 2 Pro Robot Vacuum/Mop features:

Unique oscillating mopping system and 3000Pa strong suction power vacuum and mop simultaneously to scrub off dried-on stains from wood/tile/laminate floors and suck up dirt from both carpet and hard floor. No need to pick up before you clean, the 3D obstacle avoidance technology senses and dodges daily objects, shoes/pet bowls/kids toys/socks, in its way. A true helper for families with pets and kids.

