Save up to $280 on Anker RoboVacs ahead of spring cleaning with deals starting from $105

Coming via the official Eufy Amazon storefront, we are now tracking some solid price drops on Anker’s RoboVac X8 robotic cleaners and more. You can grab the standard edition for $319.99 or the hybrid model with built-in mopping for $339.99 shipped. Regularly $500 and $550 these days, respectively, you’re looking at up to $210 off the going rate and the best prices we have tracked since Black Friday last year. However, opting for Amazon renewed listings will drop the prices down to just $224.99 and $267.99 shipped right now with a 90-day Amazon guarantee. Some of the lowest totals we have ever tracked, this is over $280 in savings and the best we can find. Features include smartphone control, 2000Pa suction, multi-floor maps, custom cleaning areas, no-go zones, and more. Head below for additional details and more RoboVac deals. 

More Anker RoboVac and mop deals:

Check out TP-Link’s new Tapo RV10/Lite robot vacuum cleaners. But while we are talking cleaning things up around the house, the latest Amazon essentials sale is loaded with products to help the cause. With spring cleaning time right around the corner now, this is a great way for Prime members to load up on cleaning products, microfiber cloths, disinfectant, and more. Pricing starts from $4 and you’ll find all of the details right here

Anker’s RoboVac X8 robotic cleaner features:

  • Twin-Turbine Technology: With each turbine generating 2000 Pa of suction power, RoboVac creates up to 80% more airflow* to pick up more dust, debris, and pet hair from every corner of your house. *When compared to eufy´s single-turbine robotic vacuum.
  • Clean up to 57.6%* more pet hair with the immense power of the Twin Turbines.
  • AI.Map™ 2.0 Technology: Guided by intelligently generated, multi-floor maps, RoboVac will know where it’s cleaning, whether it’s on the first floor, in the basement, or in the attic.
  • Customize cleaning areas, no-go zones, and more via the app.
  • UltraPack Dust-Compression: The sheer force at which the dust is sucked in will tightly pack the dust box, increasing volume utilization rate by 127% and decreasing the number of trips you need to take to empty it.

