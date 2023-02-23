Acer’s 31.5-inch 1440p 170Hz monitor finally lets you enjoy a high refresh rate at low of $249

Amazon is offering the Acer 31.5-inch 1440p 170Hz Gaming Monitor for $249.31 shipped. Down from its typical rate of $380 at Amazon, today’s discount ushers in 34% in savings. It also marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon. Are you tired of gaming at 1080p? Well, this 2K display is a great upgrade without breaking the bank. It leverages IPS technology and AMD FreeSync Premium to provide wide viewing angles as well as a tear-free experience. With a 170Hz refresh rate, it’s great for high frame rate gaming and there’s even HDR10 support for high dynamic range content. You’ll find a single DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.0 ports on the back too, allowing you to hook up multiple devices at the same time. Keep reading for more.

Leverage just a fraction of your savings to pick up this gas-spring monitor arm from Amazon. Coming in at $34 there, it’s low-cost and will easily uphold your new monitor. Moving from the included stand to an arm is a great way to regain some desk space, add extra versatility to your display setup.

Further upgrade your gaming setup with Samsung’s 2TB 980 PRO 7,000MB/s SSD that’s down to a new Amazon low of $160. Ready to deliver some of the fastest SSD speeds yet to your rig, this SSD also packs 2TB of storage which is more than enough to keep your favorite games offlined and ready to play at a moment’s notice.

Acer 31.5-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor features:

  • 31.5″ WQHD (2560 x 1440) Widescreen IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync Premium Technology
  • Refresh Rate: Overclock to 170Hz | Response Time: 1ms (VRB) | Pixel Pitch: 0.2727mm
  • Zero-Frame Design | Ergonomic Tilt: -5° to 10°
  • Take your gameplay to the next level with improved color accuracy and contrast with support for HDR10 Technology.

