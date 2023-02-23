New Amazon all-time low knocks Samsung’s 2TB 980 PRO 7,000MB/s SSD down to $160, more

Amazon is now offering the 2TB Samsung 980 PRO PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 Internal Solid-State Drive with Heatsink for $159.99 shipped. Regularly $270 directly from Samsung where it is now matched, it typically fetches up to $250 at Amazon as of late and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is $20 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. Designed to upgrade your PC battlestation or PlayStation 5, the 980 PRO delivers a PCIe Gen 4 interface to your setup by way of the M.2 form-factor. From there, it clocks in with speeds up to 7,000MB/s and features Samsung’s integrated heatsink to disperse heat, maintain speed, and “prevent downtime caused by overheating on PlayStation 5 and PC.” Head over to our hands-on review for a detailed breakdown and down below for more.

Now if the 2TB heatsink model is a bit overkill for your needs, we are still tracking some solid deals on the 1TB and 2TB standard issue models as well as the 1TB heatsink variant, all of which come in at a lower price point than our lead deal here today. All of the details you need on those offers, starting from $100 shipped, are waiting in our previous roundup.

If it’s the portable storage you’re after, be sure to swing by our coverage of the ongoing price drops live on Samsung’s T7 Shield. This portable solid-state solution released last year as the latest model in the company’s lineup and is now starting from $90 shipped on Amazon. All off the details you need are right here and hit up our hands-on review for more.

Samsung 980 PRO SSD features:

The integrated heatsink disperses heat to maintain speed, power efficiency, and thermal control, preventing downtime from overheating on Playstation 5 and PCs…Powered by an in-house controller designed to harmonize the flash memory components and the interface for top speed – with a PCIe 4.0 interface that’s 2x faster than PCIe 3.0 SSDs and 12x faster than Samsung SATA SSDs…Uses Samsung’s own nickel-coated high-end controller to deliver effective thermal control of the NAND chip; With the added heatsink, play confidently on PS5 gaming consoles & PC computers without performance drops from overheating.

