Baseus MagSafe power banks outfit your iPhone 14 with on-the-go power from $29 (Save 20%+)

The official Baseus Amazon storefront is now discounting an assortment of its MagSafe power banks, which all drop to some of the lowest prices we’ve seen. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick from the batch has one of the more capable solutions marked down, with the Baseus 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank with stand resting at $38.39 after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Normally fetching $48, you’re looking at 20% in savings as well as a match of the best price we’ve ever seen for only the third time. Centered around 10,000mAh of battery capacity that can refuel your iPhone 14 several times over, this MagSafe power bank outputs 7.5W to all of Apple’s latest handsets including previous-generation 13 and 12 series devices. It sports the same charging speeds as the official Apple model, but elevates the experience with a built-in kickstand for propping up your device while it charges. Head below for more from $29.

Just like the lead deal, be sure to clip the on-page coupon in order to lock-in the savings for each of the following MagSafe power banks.

Other Baseus MagSafe power banks on sale:

As some of our favorite alternatives on the market, we also just went hands-on with quite a few of Anker’s latest MagSafe power banks, too. Breaking down what to expect from three different form-factors, one of our latest Tested with 9to5Toys reviews takes a look at the experience of Anker’s most recent iPhone 14 companions.

Baseus 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank features:

MagSafe battery pack with hidden stand to enjoy hands-free FaceTime with friends or watch your favorite show on Netflix. The stand is a useful addition on the travel – for example, watching a movie on the train is very enjoyable. The power bank detects and automatically charges your phone without the press of a power button, and strong magnets securely hold your phone in place.

