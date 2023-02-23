Upgrade your home theater with Klipsch’s Reference Dolby Atmos 5.1.4 Setup at $350

Today only, Newegg is now offering the Klipsch Reference Cinema Dolby Atmos 5.1.4 System for $349.99 shipped. Normally going for $599, as it does from Klipsch directly, this solid $249 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this sound system. This same kit currently goes for $430 via Woot’s Amazon storefront. Four satellite speakers deliver height effects from both the front and back for an immersive experience while having a minimal footprint. This system combines Klipsch’s Reference Series sound with Dolby Atmos technology to provide “an immersive, multidimensional experience you won’t find anywhere else.” Using the exclusive Tractrix 90° x 90° horn technology, you can expect an “impressive high-end response” with “greater extension, enhanced imaging and powerful dynamics.” Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash and don’t have a receiver to drive the speakers, then you can check out the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $129. This is one of the few sound system options at this price point that will include a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio decodes audio signals for maximum sound clarity though it is not Dolby Atmos surround capable. Just like the Samsung above, you can stream music from your mobile device to this sound system over Bluetooth when you want background noise but not a movie or TV show. Connectivity for your TV is handled either by HDMI ARC or optical audio with the setup being very simple.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on speaker systems, projectors, and more. Looking to upgrade your TV setup too? We’re currently tracking the Insignia 50-inch Class F50 Series QLED 4K Smart Fire TV marked down to $260, the lowest price we’ve tracked. While it might not be the latest and greatest, it makes for a compelling lower-cost solution for folks that either don’t care about the bells and whistles or are just looking for something to put in the guest room or office space. You’re looking at a 50-inch 4K panel with Dolby Vision HDR, built-in Wi-Fi, HDMI ARC inputs, and more. It also brings Alexa voice command action to the table alongside compatibility with Apple’s AirPlay 2.

Klipsch Reference Cinema Dolby Atmos 5.1.4 System features:

The Klipsch Reference Cinema System 5.1.4 with Dolby Atmos combines Reference Series acoustics with Dolby Atmos technology to deliver an immersive, multidimensional experience you won’t find anywhere else. Featuring four satellite speakers outfitted with Dolby Atmos technology, the Klipsch Reference Cinema System delivers height effects from the front AND the back for a best-in-class Dolby Atmos experience.

