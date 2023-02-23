Best Buy’s 50-inch AirPlay 2 4K UHD Smart Fire TV now up to $170 off at $260 shipped

The official Best Buy Amazon storefront is now offering its Insignia 50-inch Class F50 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $259.99 shipped. Regularly $430 at Best Buy, you’ll also find this price via the retailer’s official site and its eBay store. Today’s deal is up to $170 in savings and the lowest we have tracked. While it might to be the latest and greatest, it makes for a compelling lower-cost solution for folks that either don’t care about the bells and whistles or are just looking for something to put in the guest room or office space. You’re looking at a 50-inch 4K panel with Dolby Vision HDR, built-in Wi-Fi, HDMI ARC inputs, and more. It also brings Alexa voice command action to the table alongside compatibility with Apple’s AirPlay 2. More details below.

We are also still tracking some deep deals on the now even more affordable Amazon Omni series 4K Fire TV models. Alongside some larger options, you’ll also find the more modestly-sized models for the kitchen, office, and spare room starting in the $230 price range right now with all of the details you need on these deals waiting right here.

Alongside this ongoing price drops not he higher-end PS5-enhanced Sony OLED models from $1,398, you’ll want to swing by our home theater hub for more. There, you’ll find deals on a range of sound bar setups as well as protectors and much more everyday of the week including details on JBL’s latest lineup with Dolby Atmos support from $400.

Insignia 50-inch F50 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV features:

This 50-inch screen uses quantum dot technology in 4K Ultra HD for vibrant, true-to-life images. Dolby Vision HDR contrasts bright highlights with dark shadows, so you can catch subtle details. Plus, DTS Virtual-X speaker technology delivers life-like sound from your TV. Access live over-the-air channels and streaming—and control it all with your voice. Ask Alexa to launch apps, search for titles and more. The Insignia 50″ Class F50 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV is ready for an unforgettable night of entertainment.

