LucidSound’s official wireless headset for Xbox falls to new low at $66.50 (Save $64)

Amazon is offering the LucidSound Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S (LS35X) for $66.48 shipped. Down from its typical rate of $130 at Amazon, today’s deal delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. It not only saves $63, but also shaves nearly 50% off the normal price as well. Designed to work specifically with Xbox, this headset is properly licensed with Microsoft which means it’ll pair wirelessly to your console. However, there’s an included 3.5mm cable that allows the LS35X to be used with PlayStation, Switch, PC, mobile, and more. There’s a removable boom mic so you can stay in contact with teammates when playing online with friends or remove it when you’re enjoying a solo experience. Plus, you’ll find up to 15 hours of battery life before it’s time to recharge, which means you can go all day before plugging in. Keep reading for more.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $43. Unlike the LucidSound above, this headset is wired only, meaning you’ll be tied to whatever console it’s connected to. The microphone here isn’t detachable but it does retract back into the earcup when not in use and while traveling. Audio controls are also in-line with the cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from.

Don’t forget to check out today’s best console game deals. The roundup went live this morning and features titles like Spider-Man Miles Morales, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, and more. Then, swing by our games guide for other must-have discounts on all things console gaming.

LucidSound Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox features:

Flexible headrail and carbon-black solid metal touchpoints for strength, durability and a premium feel. Bring the LS35X everywhere you go with included plush-lined travel bag with an interior accessories pocket. No cables, no base-station, no long setup process. Xbox Wireless technology allows the LS35X to connect directly to your Xbox just like a controller. View headset connection and battery status details on screen. Works with Xbox Series X|S.

