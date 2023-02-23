Today’s best game deals: Spider-Man Miles Morales from $19, Demon’s Souls $30, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $50+ $19

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Just after the DualSense Edge pro controller going live at several online retailers, we are tracking some big-time price drops on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS4 and PS5 at various retailers including Best Buy, GameStop, and Target starting from $19.99. However, the lowest total comes by way of Target RedCard holders that can knock the price down to $18.99 shipped. Regularly $50 on PS4 and as much as $70 on PS5, today’s deals are easily among the lowest we have tracked and the best we can find. Back at the tail end of last year, Sony confirmed the proper Spider-Man 2 sequel would be releasing in fall of this year, so now’s as good a time as any to score the original Miles Morales storyline before he and Peter Parker team up later this year. Get a closer look at the latest details on the sequel right here. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Game Boy titles now live for Switch Online

***GoldenEye 007 is now live!

***Nintendo game pre-order discount vouchers

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Sony’s DualSense Edge Controller hits retail today

***SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console hits all-time low at $89

***Xbox Anime Month Sale up to 80% off

Pre-orders:

Sony confirms PS VR 2 game list, reveals 13 new titles, and more

NYXI’s new GameCube-inspired Switch split gamepad rocks interchangeable joysticks

Xbox Developer_Direct event: Elder Scrolls, Redfall, more

Overwatch Season 2 officially announced with Mythology-themed skins

Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off

8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order

