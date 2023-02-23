OtterBox takes 22% off latest iPhone 14 cases, MagSafe chargers, more when you buy two

OtterBox today is launching a new sale today for outfitting your iPhone setup with some must-have gear. Taking 22% off when you buy any two accessories, the new promotion covers everything from the latest iPhone 14 cases to MagSafe chargers and plenty of other gear for your Apple kit. Not to mention, accessories for the latest Android devices too. Shipping is free across the board. Applying to just about all of the OtterBox releases, you’ll find cases for iPhone 14 series handsets to go alongside MagSafe battery packs and chargers, as well as iPad covers and more. You’ll want to check out everything right here, or go dive into some top picks below. Just remember you’ll need to add two accessories to your cart for the savings to apply!

Our top pick is the new OtterBox Symmetry Series+ MagSafe iPhone 14 Pro case at $38.96. Down from the usual $50 going rate, this is one of the very first price cuts since launching back in September and an $11 drop that marks down a collection of different styles at new all-time lows. Covering your iPhone 14 Pro in a sleek design, this OtterBox case is made with 50% recycled materials and protects your devices with raised edges around the screen and rear camera assembly. The built-in MagSafe magnets also let you take full advantage of Apple’s magnetic wireless charging tech. I’ve been daily driving one of these covers over the past few weeks and love how the grippy rubber design feels in-hand.

Also included in the promotion, OtterBox’s new 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station drops down to $116.96 when taking advantage of the sale. You’d more regularly pay $150, with today’s offer arriving at a new all-time low while delivering one of the only price cuts so far. It packs a 3-in-1 design that can refuel your entire Apple everyday carry, with a 15W MagSafe pad being joined by a place to rest AirPods, as well as a dedicated Apple Watch puck.

Then make sure to shop everything else in the sale in order to lock-in 22% in savings on all of the other gear OtterBox sells. Otherwise, our smartphone accessories hub is packed with all of the week’s other best deals on gear for your iPhone 14.

OtterBox Symmetry MagSafe iPhone 14 Pro case features:

This trendy iPhone 14 Pro case shows off iPhone’s sleek design and is developed for seamless interaction with MagSafe. All of your phone’s buttons, features and functions work flawlessly, while durable protection shields against drops, bumps and fumbles. And the one-piece design is easy to install.

