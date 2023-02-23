Track your weight and body fat with Renpho’s Smart Bluetooth Scale in return to low of $23

The official Renpho Group Amazon storefront is now offering its Smart Bluetooth Body Composition Scale for $22.94 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally going for $30, this 23% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen for this model. Along with monitoring your body fat, this scale can also track weight, BMI, muscle mass, and more for a total of 13 key body metrics. The scale connects to your phone over Bluetooth and can sync with most major fitness apps like Apple Health, Fitbit, Google Fit, and more through the Renpho app. Multiple users can utilize this scale and have their own metrics tracked as well alongside the ability to weigh babies and pets. You don’t have to use your phone if you’re just looking to check your weight thanks to the built-in screen. Head below for more.

Are you looking for a standard digital scale instead of one with these smart features? You could instead go with the Etekcity Digital Weight Scale for $18. This tempered glass-covered scale has a 400-pound weight capacity and will display what is measured on the LCD display. The four sensors the scale uses have a 0.1-pound accuracy as well so you could even use it to weigh your luggage before flying. It will automatically turn off to save battery life as well with three weight units you can choose from (lbs, kg, and st).

Looking to upgrade your cleaning equipment? We’re currently tracking the Shark AW201 HydroVac Cordless Pro XL 3-in-1 Vacuum and Mop marked down to $250, the lowest price we can find. There are some more affordable upright vacuums out there, but there are also some that are far more expensive and not many of them also double as a wet mop that cleans itself as well. This one vacuums and mops at the same time with a pair of water tanks and compatibility with a series of different floor types (hardwood, tile, marble, laminate, and more). An LED status display, 23 minutes of cordless cleaning power, and everything you need included in the package round out the features here.

Renpho Smart Bluetooth Body Composition Scale features:

13 body composition analysis. The digital scale for body weight and fat use the latest bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) to accurately measure your 13 health metrics including weight, BMI, body fat, body water, protein, fat-free body weight, and so on. These body composition metrics are recorded in the app where you can check your improvements with a real-time graph.

Accurate measurements. Created with 4 high-responsive sensors, the smart bathroom scale can measure precisely in 0.2 lb. (0.05 kg) increments and is suitable for persons weighing up to 400 lbs.

Monitor your progress. Renpho connects with the apps to help motivate toward your goals, save historical data, and track your daily, weekly, and monthly progress.

