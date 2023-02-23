Refresh the rugs and floors with Shark’s HydroVac 3-in-1 vac/mop at $250 ($110 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering the Shark AW201 HydroVac Cordless Pro XL 3-in-1 Vacuum and Mop for $249.99 shipped. Regularly $360, this is 31% or $110 off the going rate at Amazon and the lowest price we can find. Not only is this matching the Amazon all-time low and the second time it has been down this low there, but it is also undercutting the current Best Buy sale price by $10. There are some more affordable upright vacuums out there, but there are also some that are far more expensive and not many of them also double as a wet mop that cleans itself as well. This one vacuums and mops at the same time with a pair of water tanks and compatibility with a series of different floor types (hardwood, tile, marble, laminate, and more). An LED status display, 23 minutes of cordless cleaning power, and everything you need included in the package round out the features here. Head below for additional details.

The previous-generation BISSELL CrossWave Floor and Area Rug Cleaner is a notable lower-cost solution that comes in at $227.50 shipped on Amazon right now. While this model doesn’t seem to have the same self-cleaning mode, it delivers an otherwise similar feature set as today’s lead deal for slightly less cash. Be sure to check out our recent launch coverage of the latest model right here.

Another notable option in the upright vacuum meets mop category is the Roborock Dyad. Swing by our hands-on review of this model for a complete breakdown for what to expect, the feature set, user experience, and more.

Then dive into the up to $280 in savings on Anker RoboVacs ahead of spring cleaning with deals starting from $105.

Shark HydroVac Cordless Pro XL features:

The Shark HydroVac Cordless Pro XL multi-surface cleaner vacuums, mops and cleans itself at the same time to deep clean hard floors and clean area rugs. The powerful suction and hydro mopping pulls in dirt and debris, wet messes, stains and grime to leave a streak-free, clean surface that you can walk on almost immediately. The continuous self-cleaning system helps prevent dirt from being redeposited back on your floor and the brushroll* helps prevent odors and bacteria on the brushroll.

