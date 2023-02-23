Brew your favorite coffee with Secura’s French Press on sale for best price in years at under $22

Amazon is offering the Secura French Press Coffee Maker for $21.80 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from an average rate of $28 lately, today’s deal delivers the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time. In fact, this sale drops today’s deal the lowest that we’ve seen since way back in May of 2020 when it hit right around $21.50. Ready to help you brew the perfect cup of coffee at home, this French press has a lot to like about it. There’s a 3-layered stainless steel filter that can even “trap the smallest coffee grounds to produce an exceptional full-bodied flavor.” On top of that, the cool-touch handle and knob means that you can easily pick up and pour it without worrying that it’ll be too hot to handle. Plus, with a large 34-ounce capacity, this French press will make enough coffee to get both you and your spouse going in the morning. Keep reading for more.

Prefer espresso? Well, this stovetop brewer has a 3-cup capacity and is just $9 on Amazon. If you’re after a great way to make strong coffee in the mornings, this is a fantastic option. Plus, with a 3-cup capacity, there’s still enough room to fuel both you and your spouse at the same time.

Fight coffee breath with Philips’ Sonicare 9000 electric toothbrush bundle that’s on sale for 50% off right now. Down to $100 for today only, this electric toothbrush will help keep your pearly whites nice and clean even after drinking a cup of joe. Then, swing by our home goods guide for other must-have deals as we march toward the end of February.

Secura french Press features:

Secura stainless steel French Press coffee maker is made from top quality 18/10 stainless steel, both the interior and exterior, other French press may use 18/10 stainless steel on one side only. This Stainless Steel French Press is made to outlast other coffee makers. The interior and exterior 18/10 stainless steel form a Double-wall construction. It is more efficient to retain heat comparing to single wall construction. It is desirable to drink your coffee fresh, however, when needed, it can keep your coffee hot longer. 3-LAYERED STAINLESS STEEL FILTER STRUCTURE traps the smallest coffee grounds to produce an exceptional full-bodied flavor.

