TP-Link’s regularly $250 GX90 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router returns to all-time low of $200

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Archer GX90 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router for $199.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $250, this 20% discount, or a solid $50 price drop marks a return to the all-time low we’ve seen only once before. This Tri-Band router can deliver a total Wi-Fi speed of up to 6,600Mb/s across dual 5GHz radios and single 2.4GHz radio with the game accelerator built-in detecting game streams and ensuring you have steady coverage. You will be able to connect up to four Gigabit clients to Ethernet ports with a 2.5GbE WAN/LAN port for those with faster internet. This router also supports TP-Link’s OneMesh system which allows you to form a mesh Wi-Fi network with supported OneMesh extenders. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more and keep reading below.

Don’t need quite this level of performance and gaming-centric features? You could instead go with the TP-Link Archer AX55 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router for $115. This router can support wireless speeds upwards of 3,000Mb/s across the 2.4 and 5.0GHz bands with the four antennas using beamforming technology to ensure even coverage around your home. You’ll also find Alexa integration for controlling your network with just voice commands, such as turning on the guest Wi-Fi when visitors arrive.

After upgrading your home network, you can have more confidence in smart home appliances having a reliable connection. We’re currently tracking some new discounts on TP-Link’s Kasa HomeKit accessories from $21 with the lead deal being the Kasa Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug down at $21. Pairing with Siri thanks to HomeKit support, as well as Alexa and Assistant over 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, this outdoor smart plug is as versatile as they come when you also throw in the smartphone app for scheduling and automation support. It delivers a pair of outlets into your setup, which are perfect for bringing string lights or even pond fixtures into your smart home as you get your space ready for spring.

TP-Link Archer GX90 Tri-band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router features:

Game Band: Tri-Band structure provides a 4.8 Gbps Game Band exclusive for your gaming rigs and bings pure immersion. 4804 Mbps (5GHz, HE160) + 1201 Mbps (5GHz) + 574 Mbps (2.4GHz)

Expansive Coverage: 8 detachable high-performance antennas, Beamforming, high-power FEM, 4T4R combine to deliver WiFi coverage up to a 4-bedroom house

Ultra Connectivity: 1 × 2.5 Gbps WAN/LAN port + 1 × 1 Gbps WAN/LAN port + 3 × Gigabit LAN ports and 2 x USB ports ensure max flexibility and boosted throughput

More Devices with Less Lag: OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology deliver data to multiple devices, simultaneously

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!