TP-Link’s outdoor HomeKit smart plug sees first discount to $21 (Reg. $30), more from $23

After refreshing its lineup with some new Kasa HomeKit accessories in December, today we’re seeing the first discount go live on one of those new TP-Link releases. Courtesy of Amazon, the Kasa Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug is down to $20.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members, or on orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, this is only the second chance to save with the cash discount and coupon combining to deliver 30% in savings. It clocks in at an extra $3 off our previous mention, too. Pairing with Siri thanks to HomeKit support, as well as Alexa and Assistant over 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, this outdoor smart plug is as versatile as they come when you also throw in the smartphone app for scheduling and automation support. It delivers a pair of outlets into your setup, which are perfect for bringing string lights or even pond fixtures into your smart home as you get your space ready for spring. There’s also a weather resistant design that stands up to the elements which you can read all about in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also getting in on the savings, albeit without as steep of a discount attached, two other new additions to the TP-Link Kasa lineup are marked down at Amazon. Both of the recently-released in-wall light switches are now on sale for $22.99 each, with the Dimmer model clocking in at the same price as the standard offering. Down from $28 and $25 respectively, these are the first chances to save since launching in December and new all-time low in their own rights.

While you can get the full scoop in our launch coverage, both of these new Kasa Light Switches pair with HomeKit as well as Amazon and Google’s respective ecosystems with in-wall designs. The standard model just delivers on and off functionality, while the dimmer model steps up to let you set the mood during movie night or just during the evening via voice controls or scheduling with either three of the smart home platforms.

Kasa Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug features:

This Apple HomeKit compatible outdoor plug fully integrates into your Apple ecosystem, just ask Siri to turn on/off the lights in your home. IP64 rating helps protect your plug against dust intrusion and splashes of water. The TP-Link based Kasa Smart plug will bring you more stable Wi-Fi connectivity. Add voice control to any outdoor outlet. Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling any outdoor electronic appliances with your voice via Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!