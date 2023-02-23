Traeger’s all-new Flatrock Flat Top Grill provides three independently controlled heating zones

Preparing for those nice Spring and Summer evenings, Traeger is now unveiling its latest significant addition to the outdoor cooking experience, the Flatrock Grill. Traeger is well known for its creation of the wood-pellet grill category and it continues to innovate and strives to bring the best cooking experience to its customers. This drive is what lead to the new Flatrock Grill, a flat top cooking surface featuring three distinct and adjustable cooking zones allowing for multiple types of food to be prepared at once along with other features. The Flatrock Grill is set to become available shortly from Traeger directly and various retailers across the U.S. and Canada. Ready to learn more about how this new grill will change your cooking game? Keep reading below the fold.

Keep the flames and heat contained within

While Trager may be best known for its wood-pellet grills, the all-new Flatrock Grill uses propane to cook your food with three distinct and independently controlled cooking zones. This allows you to prepare different types of food while having temperature control between 350 and 600°F with the U-shaped burner system distributing the heat more evenly. The FlameLock build of the grill is designed to retain heat longer which leads to less propane being used, up to 28% according to Traeger when compared to standard griddles. The cooking surface is even recessed here to prevent wind from causing uneven heating of your steaks and burgers.

Pop-And-Lock with the Flatrock Grill

As this new grill is part of Traeger’s lineup, it too is compatible with the brand’s Pop-And-Lock accessory system which allows you to attach a wide variety of accessories to the grill to make your cooking experience more streamlined. The built-in side tables provide some space for you to prepare your food before and after cooking and the hinged lid protects the flat top cooking surface while you’re not grilling. When you are grilling, the lid then functions as a sort of backsplash to protect the wall behind it from splashing grease and the such. Another feature you don’t see in many other grills is a real-time readout of how much propane is left remaining in your tank. Once you’re done cooking, cleanup is made easy thanks to the EZ-Clean Keg which collects grease and drippings into one central location for easy disposal.

Availability

The all-new Traeger Flatrock Flat Top Grill is set to be available soon with the official Traeger store currently having notification signups available. When it does become available for purchase, you can expect it to retail for approximately $899.99. You can also expect other key retailers which carry Traeger products, such as Amazon, to carry this new grill once it becomes available.

9to5Toys’ Take

For those who regularly find themselves cooking nice, big Summer evening meals for family and friends, this new Traeger flat top grill looks like a great upgrade over the standard fare you’d find at Home Depot. While the price is a bit steep, you do have the three independent zones and real-time propane level readout, which is something I can’t recall seeing before.

