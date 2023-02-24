Govee’s 50-foot Wi-Fi RGB LED Light Strip falls to new low at $18 (48% off), more

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering 50 feet of its Wi-Fi RGB LED Light Strip for $18.19 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a $35 typical rate at Amazon, today’s deal saves 48% and marks a new all-time low. In fact, it comes in at $2 below the previous best price that we’ve tracked. Ready to give any room in your home a colorful upgrade, this LED strip is both easy to set up and quite versatile. Delivering a single 50-foot strip of LED lights, this strip packs built-in Wi-Fi connectivity so you can control it from the Govee app as well as Alexa or Assistant. This means that you can program the strip to turn on or off with smart home automations and integrate it with other parts of your setup easily as well. Keep reading for more.

Also on sale today is the Govee Neon RGBIC LED Rope Light at $53.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $80, today’s deal saves a total of $26 which knocks 33% off its typical pricing. This sale also marks the second-best price that we’ve seen. While today’s lead deal is great for tucking away and hiding to ambiently illuminate an area, this rope light is great if you want the strip itself to be seen somewhere. Also, with RGBIC technology, the light can display multiple colors at one time for an even more customized experience.

Don’t forget to check out all of the other Govee deals that we’ve found lately. In our dedicated guide, you’ll find discounts on theSmart Wi-Fi RGBIC LED Corner Floor Lamp at $80, a 4-pack color bulbs for $29, and much more. Then, swing by our smart home guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your setup.

Hands-free Control: Turn your smart LED strip lights on and off, change colors, and even start scene effects using Alexa and Google Assistant. Free up your hands and enjoy effortless control over your lighting environment.

Smart APP Control: Connect with Govee Home App via WiFi and Bluetooth for a huge range of functions including access to 16 million colors, music sync mode, vibrant scene effects, timers, APP control, and community-made lighting designs.

Music Sync Mode: Let your LED strip lights dance to the beat in real-time. Use the Dynamic setting for stronger party effects or the Calm setting for more relaxed get-togethers. Syncs to any audio via a built-in mic or your phone’s own music.

