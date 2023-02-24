LISEN’s headrest tablet holder makes road trips more peaceful at 45% off, now $11

LISEN Direct (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Car Headrest Tablet Mount for $10.99 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 25OZYNEO at checkout. Normally going for $20 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at 45% off and marks a return to the all-time low that we haven’t tracked since back in August. If you’re preparing for spring road trips, then this is a must-have before you head out. Designed to clip to your seat’s headrest, this mount can hold touchscreen devices ranging from 4.7- to 13-inches. This means it’ll work with most smartphones, Fire tablets, and even up to the larger iPad Pro or Surface Pro tablets. That makes it the ideal solution for keeping kids entertained on longer trips. Keep reading for more.

This 2-pack of headrest seat back hooks are perfect for those on tighter budgets. Not only does it include two units instead of one, but they’re also dual-function. For starters, they act as hooks, which is what you’d expect. Then, there’s a built-in smartphone holder that makes it easy to clip your iPhone or Galaxy to for on-the-go entertainment. At $8 on Amazon, it’s also more budget-friendly too.

Don’t forget that you can bring Apple’s latest 256GB 10.2-inch iPad on your next road trip while it’s on sale. Down $80 from its typical price, you’ll spend $399 for the latest 10.2-inch iPad which finally brings USB-C into the mix. Plus, this discount marks an all-time low that we’ve tracked, making now an even better time to pick it up.

LISEN Headrest Tablet Mount features:

LISEN tablet holder for car headrest triangular structure means that the car tablet holder can bear a weight of 40 lb, won’t fall forward, and can still remain stable on bumpy roads without shaking. The iPad holder for car can not only be quickly disassembled but also can be easily installed in the car by children over eight years old. The components are foldable and light, making them easier to carry when traveling Using an iPad car mount will Keep your children or other backseat passengers entertained on long drives drive in peace and avoid paying for expensive tablet backseat entertainment systems, Small, and compact. Sturdy enough to hold a large iPad on long journeys

