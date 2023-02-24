Use 12 of these 18-inch traffic cones to outline your next pick-up football game for $34 (71% off)

Amazon is offering a 12-pack of VEVOR 18-inch Traffic Cones for $33.94 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 45B087757PD7 at checkout. Normally $115 at Amazon, the 12-pack of cones just fell to $90 there before today’s stacking discounts. Coming in at under $3 each, today’s deal delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These PVC traffic cones aren’t just for directing cars where to or not to go. In fact, that’s only one of the things you can use them for. As a kid, we used these for marking out makeshift football fields, acting as bases for baseball, or setting up goal zones for various other games. Being made of PVC and heavy enough to stand in wind, you can even leave these outside in the weather without worry. Keep reading for more.

Of course, if it’s just marking out a football or baseball field that you’re looking to do, then today’s deal might be a bit expensive or overkill. So, instead, consider picking up this 20-pack of sports cones for just $12 on Amazon. It comes in a neat mesh carrying pouch and is much more compact than the cones on sale above, making it much easier to transport.

Another great use for the traffic cones on sale today is to alert people to your presence if parked on the side of the road. Maybe you’re a drone pilot that just picked up DJI’s Mini 2, which is on sale for $369 in certified refurbished condition right now. Simply place the cones around your vehicle when parked anywhere and people will know to avoid you thanks to the bright color and reflectivity.

VEVOR 18-inch Traffic Cone features:

High quality PVC material makes these traffic cones are light yet durable, as well as resistant to ultraviolet light, moisture, oil and extreme temperature and weather. Dazzling red color and 1 reflective strips make our traffic cones very eye-catching during day and night. 18″ perfect height increases the visibility. One reflective vest is given to you. 11″x11″ large square bottom makes the traffic cone is not easy to turn over and is not easy to be blown down by wind. It stay right where you place it.

