DJI Mini 2 sees cert. refurb discount for spring aerial photography sessions at $369 (Save $150)

Dronesuperstore (a DJI Authorized seller) via eBay is now offering the DJI Mini 2 Drone with two extra batteries for $369 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Normally you’d pay $529 for this bundle, with today’s offer marking the second-best price to date. It clocks in at $20 under our previous mention from back in November, and comes within $4 of the all-time low with $150 in savings. DJI Mini 2 arrives as a solid mix between being an ultra-lightweight quadcopter and having notable features to back it up. Weighing in at 249 grams, it still manages to deliver a 3-axis gimbal backed by 4K/30FPS footage and a 31-minute runtime per each of the three included batteries. Includes the full 2-year warranty and you can read more about the eBay refurbished experience right here. Head below for more.

The drone above comes backed by a 2-year warranty alongside added assurance from a full refund guarantee to including accessories and more. Earlier in the year, we also just took a hands-on look at the experience of buying from the eBay Certified Refurbished Program. So if you’re considering going with the lead deal, it’s worth pointing out just how notable the savings are paired with the value of what you get. Our coverage details what to expect and is worth a closer look if you’re still on the fence, especially when it comes to DJI gear.

As far as the latest from DJI is concerned, the company just refreshed its smartphone accessory lineup with an all-new gimbal stabalizer. Delivering a more affordable model that still arrives with many of the latest features, the new DJI Osmo Mobile SE still delivers silky smooth video recording from your iPhone or Android smartphone. It’s backed by ActiveTrack 5.0, as well as improved battery life and a lighter build to complement that new $109 price tag.

DJI Mini 2 drone features:

DJI Mini 2 is beginner-friendly, powerful, and well, mini. Impressive performance, stunning image quality, and creative videos are just a few taps away. Explore an entirely new perspective, capturing the moments that make your life truly yours. Select from Wide-Angle, 180°, and Sphere panoramas, and DJI Mini 2 will do the rest, generating a panoramic masterpiece almost instantly. The DJI Fly app features intelligent, built-in photo optimization. The app automatically enhances image quality after downloading a photo, resulting in vivid colors and details that pop.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!