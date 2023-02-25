Mueller’s 800W 3-in-1 immersion blender returns to best price in over a year at $32, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, DOCTORS BEST PRODUCTS INC (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a selection of Mueller kitchen appliances and accessories from $20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the 800W 3-in-1 Immersion Blender for $31.97. For comparison, it typically goes for $40 at Amazon, today’s deal saves 20%, and marks a return to the best price that we’ve seen in over a year. If you’re looking for a great way to upgrade your cooking setup as we head toward spring, then an immersion blender is perfect for the task. This model has 12 speeds to choose from depending on what you’ll be mixing. There’s 800W of power here, and you’ll find not only the 4-blade blending end but also a whisk attachment, twist and lock chopper with blade, and more in the box to get you going as soon as it arrives. Keep reading for more.

Save some cash when you ditch the 3-in-1 design instead for an simpler immersion model. This 150W immersion blender is great for the task at $14. Just keep in mind that this immersion blender comes in at only 20% of the power that you’ll find above, making it a solid choice for those on a budget but also makes it far less capable overall.

Don’t forget to check out Nutribullet’s 900W Pro Blender that’s on sale in various colors right now. Normally $99, you’ll spend just $59 to get this colorful blender this weekend. Delivering 900W of power, it comes in with a little more oomph than today’s lead deal, but at the same time, a completely different form-factor as it’s a traditional-style blender and not immersion.

Mueller Immersion Blender features:

From our Titanium steel 4 blade rotation system, to our full copper 800 watt clump destroying motor, no other stick blender matches this model’s ability to crush, pulverize, and smoothly blend, so any recipe or smoothie can be made with the easiest cleanup. The sleek ergonomic handle provides comfort but with great control and stability to prevent slippage.

