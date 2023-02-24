Nutribullet’s 900W Pro Blender in various colors drops from $99 down to $59 today

Walmart is now offering the Nutribullet Pro Nutrient Extractor Blender in various colors down at $59 shipped. Regularly $99 there, this is a solid 40% in savings and the lowest price we can find. For comparison’s sake, these 900-watt blenders start at around $90 on Amazon right now depending on the color. Delivering a relatively powerful blending experience in the upright personal-sized form-factor, this is quite a competitive price tag for a model with this kind of power. I have used a similar 900W model for a while and have never had a problem crushing ice or particularly robust ingredients. This package ships with the motor base, extractor blade, 32-ounce and 24-ounce blending cups, a to-go lid, and more. Head below for additional details.

While not nearly as powerful as the model above, if you’re just looking for something casual to quickly whip up your protein powder and the like, the Magic Bullet will likely do the trick. This $40 setup includes a series of to-go cups and is a best-selling option on Amazon.

Then head over to our home goods hub for the rest of this week’s best deals on kitchen, household, and cooking gear. Joining this deal on Secura’s French Press, we are also tracking a rare price drop on the beloved Moccamaster Cup One Coffee brewer that is now below last year’s holiday price at $199 shipped, just to name a couple.

Nutribullet Pro Nutrient Extractor Blender features:

The nutribullet Pro takes your smoothie game to the next level. With 900 Watts of nutrient extraction power, it’s perfect for blending tough ingredients like seeds, kale, and whole nuts into silky superfood smoothies. Bonus? It’s super simple to use. Use the 32 oz. or 24 oz. cup, just push, twist and blend to make almost any smoothie in under 60 seconds. Who said nutrition was complicated?

