Clean up messes as they happen on road trips with ThisWorx’s 12V car vacuum at $20

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonHome GoodsThisWorx
Reg. $27 $20

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Orythia, Inc, (97% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering the ThisWorx 12V Car Vacuum for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a typical rate of $27 lately, today’s deal comes in at the best price that we’ve tracked since back in December when it fell to $11. Designed to help you clean up messes as they happen in the car, this vacuum stores easily when not in use as well. Weighing in at just 2.4 pounds, you’ll find that there’s a HEPA filter here to help make the air cleaner as it exists the vacuum than when it entered. On top of that, there’s a 106W motor to deliver plenty of suction to suck up messes from soccer practice or a spilled snack and there are three attachments for getting into tighter spaces should the need arise. Keep reading for more.

Is your windshield always getting dirty? Well, this windshield cleaner would be a great way to spend your savings. It’s available for $12.50 on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. This is perfect to keep in your car to allow for simple wiping of your windshield, whether it’s just foggy or has some fingerprints or grime on it.

Speaking of road trips, did you see the LISEN headrest tablet holder that’s on sale for 45% off right now? Designed to make road trips more peaceful, it’ll easily hold a tablet for your kids to watch their favorite TV show or movie while on-the-go. Plus, for just $11, it’s hard to not recommend picking one up before spring road trips.

ThisWorx Car Vacuum features:

A mini vacuum for car or truck that is compact, lightweight (2.4 lbs), and easy to use. Equipped with a HEPA filter, this small dustbuster is ready for ash, dust, or drive-thru food spills. A fully loaded interior car detailing kit housed in an ergonomic design

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
ThisWorx

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Best of 9to5Toys: M2 Pro Mac mini sees first Amazon dis...
Mueller’s 800W 3-in-1 immersion blender returns t...
Apple AirPods 3 with Lightning charging case deliver Sp...
Protect your AirPods with Nomad’s rugged Horween ...
LISEN’s headrest tablet holder makes road trips m...
Behind the Screens: Justin’s organic and natural...
Use 12 of these 18-inch traffic cones to outline your n...
Moment’s pre-spring sale discounts iPhone cases, ...
Load more...
Show More Comments