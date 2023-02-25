Clean up messes as they happen on road trips with ThisWorx’s 12V car vacuum at $20

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Orythia, Inc, (97% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering the ThisWorx 12V Car Vacuum for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a typical rate of $27 lately, today’s deal comes in at the best price that we’ve tracked since back in December when it fell to $11. Designed to help you clean up messes as they happen in the car, this vacuum stores easily when not in use as well. Weighing in at just 2.4 pounds, you’ll find that there’s a HEPA filter here to help make the air cleaner as it exists the vacuum than when it entered. On top of that, there’s a 106W motor to deliver plenty of suction to suck up messes from soccer practice or a spilled snack and there are three attachments for getting into tighter spaces should the need arise. Keep reading for more.

Is your windshield always getting dirty? Well, this windshield cleaner would be a great way to spend your savings. It’s available for $12.50 on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. This is perfect to keep in your car to allow for simple wiping of your windshield, whether it’s just foggy or has some fingerprints or grime on it.

Speaking of road trips, did you see the LISEN headrest tablet holder that’s on sale for 45% off right now? Designed to make road trips more peaceful, it’ll easily hold a tablet for your kids to watch their favorite TV show or movie while on-the-go. Plus, for just $11, it’s hard to not recommend picking one up before spring road trips.

ThisWorx Car Vacuum features:

A mini vacuum for car or truck that is compact, lightweight (2.4 lbs), and easy to use. Equipped with a HEPA filter, this small dustbuster is ready for ash, dust, or drive-thru food spills. A fully loaded interior car detailing kit housed in an ergonomic design

