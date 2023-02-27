Save 30% on Adobe’s 2023 Photoshop Elements software download for PC/Mac down at $70

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Adorama is currently offering the latest Adobe Photoshop Elements 2023 Software for $69.99 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 30% discount marks a new second-best price we’ve tracked while coming within $5 of the all-time low. This combination code gets shipped to you though you can grab an electronic download of either the PC or Mac version for the same price today. The downloads currently go for the regular $100 price point over at Amazon. This is a great way to avoid Adobe’s subscription service while still having access to its powerful tools and Sense AI that delivers “automated options to do the heavy lifting so you can instantly turn photos into art, warp photos to fit any shape, reframe your video subjects, and more.” There are even guided edits that will teach you how to make the perfect picture and get you started. Take a closer look at Adobe elements in our previous coverage of the 2022 version and head below for more.

While you retain all of the features from the previous version of the software, Adobe has made some optimizations and included new and updated features this time around. It is said to have received a 30% size reduction while launching up to 50% faster and comes with native Apple M1 support. In terms of new features, you can now add movement to specific areas of a picture, background replacements have been updated, and there are two new step-by-step guides: Peek-through overlays and guided edit search.

You may need some bulk storage for all your photos and edits. In that case, be sure to check out the LaCie STKS2000400 Portable 2TB External SSD marked down to $189, Amazon’s all-time low price. While that’s more than we are seeing on the popular 2TB SanDisk Extreme model these days, some folks are fans of the LaCie brand and you won’t get the MacBook matching silver with SanDisk. This LaCie can move data at up to 1,050MB/s with USB-C connectivity, support for USB 3.2 Gen 2 gear, and out-of-the-box compatibility with Windows, Mac, and iPad.

Adobe Photoshop Elements 2023 features:

ADOBE SENSEI AI TECHNOLOGY: Automated options do the heavy lifting so you can focus on the fun stuff like adding movie magic to any photo, add animated overlays, 3D camera motion, instantly turn your photos into art, and more.

61 GUIDED EDITS: Create depth with new peek-through overlays, perfect your landscapes, replace backgrounds, make modern duotones, and more.

CRAFT PERSONALIZED CREATIONS: Showcase your photos in fun ways with new collage and slideshow templates plus updated creative content like backgrounds, patterns, and skies.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!