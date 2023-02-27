Amazon all-time lows hit LaCie portable SSDs for Mac and iPad from $120 shipped (Reg. $270+)

Today, we have spotted some notable deals on the LaCie portable storage. First up, we have the LaCie STKS2000400 Portable 2TB External Solid-State Drive for $189 shipped. Originally $480 and still listed at as much directly from LaCie, this drive has more recently been selling in the $270 range before dropping down to today’s Amazon all-time low. While that’s more than we are seeing on the popular 2TB SanDisk Extreme model these days, some folks are fans of the LaCie brand and you won’t get the MacBook matching silver with SanDisk. This LaCie can move data at up to 1,050MB/s with USB-C connectivity, support for USB 3.2 Gen 2 gear, and out-of-the-box compatibility with Windows, Mac, and iPad. Head below or more details and LaCie deals.

And for something particular protective, we are also now tracking a new Amazon all-time low on the LaCie Rugged SSD 500GB Solid-State Drive at $119.99 shipped. Regularly $170 lately on Amazon, this is a new all-time low there and the best price we can find. This one comes in at a little bit of a premium due to its adventure-ready shell, but the five-year limited protection plan featuring rescue data recovery services, an IP67-rated water resistance rating, three-meter drop protection, and two-ton car crush resistance looks to make up for it.

If you’re not sold on the LaCie options above, the ongoing deals we are tracking on the Samsung T7 Shield are worth a look. This 2022 release delivers very similar specs as the models above in terms of connectivity and speed, but with 2TB models now starting at $150 shipped, or the best we have tracked since the deal season last year. Get a closer look at the specs and capacity options right here.

LaCie Portable 2TB External SSD features:

Big files? No problem—complete file transfers fast or work directly from the drive with read speeds up to 1050MB/s and write speeds up to 1000MB/s—comparable to NVMe (Actual data rates may vary depending on operating environment and other factors, such as chosen interface and disk capacity.)

Up to 2TB capacity helps keep all your movies, photos, and more in one place. Plus an eye-catching, travel-sized, and robust design to withstand an active lifestyle—throw into your bag and go

Effortlessly transfer photos and videos with iPad USB-C compatibility, freeing up space on your device—plus, work on all your files directly from your iPad

Quick connections are a snap with USB-C for out-of-the-box compatibility with Windows, Mac, and iPad

