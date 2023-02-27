Amazon’s Calvin Klein Flash Sale takes up to 60% off styles from $9 Prime shipped

Ali Smith -
60% off from $9 shipped

The Amazon Calvin Klein Flash Sale is offering up to 60% off styles for men and women with deals from $9 Prime shipped. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on jackets, sweatshirts, joggers, jeans, t-shirts, and more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Lightweight Puffer Water-Resistant Down Jacket that’s marked down to $48 and originally sold for $70. This jacket is available in eight color options and a down insulation helps to keep you warm. The stretch material is great for sports and the exterior features a water-resistant material, which is nice for the upcoming spring weather. Plus, you can easily dress this style up or down and it has three zippered pockets to store essentials. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

