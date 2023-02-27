Add 10 feet of GE’s Cync LED light strip to your smart home setup at new low of $19 (46% off)

Amazon is offering the GE Cync LED Light Strip Bundle for $18.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, you’d typically spend $35 for this kit and today’s deal saves 46%. It also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, making now the best time yet to pick up this LED strip. Designed to pair with either Alexa or Assistant, you’ll find that GE’s Cync LED light strips are a great way to add some extra ambiance to any space. The bundle on sale today includes the stock 80-inch light strip as well as a 40-inch extension to give you 10 feet of coverage. The strip connects directly to your home’s Wi-Fi network as well and requires no separate hub to function. Plus, it can be scheduled to turn on and off to automate your home’s lighting setup. Keep reading for more.

Given that you’re saving around $16 with today’s lead deal, why not put $8 of that toward a smart plug? Compatible with both Assistant and Alexa, this plug is just as smart as the light strip on sale above. So, with that in mind, this is a great way to automate other lamps or lights in your home without having to buy individual bulbs.

Don’t forget that you can finally add HomeKit control to your garage door opener without breaking the bank. This meross adapter allows you to convert an existing opener into a HomeKit-compatible one without having to spend a fortune. On sale for $30 right now, you’ll be saving 40% from the typical $50 going rate and enjoying the best price that we’ve seen in months.

GE Cync LED Light Strip Bundle features:

The Full Color Direct Connect smart LED light strip helps create the perfect mood or vibe in any room. Add this light strip behind your headboard, TV, or under cabinets to add ambience and change the mood of a room in seconds. The tunable white spectrum supports your sleep/wake cycle and creates the perfect scene for winding down or waking up. Get added confidence by scheduling your lights so you never coming home to a dark house. With voice control and the ability to control your lights away from home, you’ll get the added convenience of controlling your lights while away on vacation or when your hands are full.

