Add HomeKit to your garage door opener with this $30 meross controller at 40% off

The official meross Amazon storefront is offering its HomeKit-enabled Smart Garage Door Controller for $29.99 shipped with the code XR3KXX65 at checkout. Typically costing $50 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the first discount we’ve seen for this model since October when it fell to $40. Not only does this come in at an additional $10 below our last mention, but is less than $5 above the best discount we’ve seen in the past year. If you’re tired of having to walk back out to the garage to close it every evening, then this controller is perfect for your smart home setup. It connects to your existing opener (so long it was made in the past 20 years) and doesn’t even need a separate hub to function. There’s a high-sensitivity sensor included that monitors the status of your garage door to tell you whether it’s opened or closed as well. Plus, with the controller, you can program it to automatically close at night, use Siri to open or close the garage door, or program it into other automations around the house. Keep reading for more.

If HomeKit compatibility isn’t a must for you, then consider picking up the myQ smart garage door controller for $28 at Amazon. That saves a few bucks over today’s lead deal and still delivers a solid experience for both Alexa and Assistant users. However, the overall unit is larger than what meross offers above, so that’s something to keep in mind when installing it.

Speaking of HomeKit gear, did you see the TP-Link outdoor HomeKit smart plug that’s on sale for the first time. Dropping to $21 from its normal $30 going rate, this outdoor smart plug features two individual outlets so you can command two devices at one time. Then, swing by our smart home guide to find all the other ways you can save on upgrading your setup.

meross HomeKit Smart Garage Opener Remote features:

You can turn garage door on/off from anywhere with internet access via the Meross app. To let in your family, guests or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home. You can control your devices hands free, just give voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. It comes with a high sensitivity sensor which monitors the status of garage door more accurate and the signal stays stable. And you can check the garage door open/ close operation records through the app.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!