Tidy up your desk with HUANUO’s VESA monitor arm/laptop tray mount at $25 (50% off)

Dream Fit 2020 (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering the HUANUO VESA Monitor Arm with Laptop Tray for $24.99 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code A5TJUC8T at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, this mount typically goes for $50 at Amazon and today’s deal knocks 50% off that going rate. It also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this specific mount. This mount is perfect for your laptop-powered setup. For starters, you’ll find a typical VESA-compatible monitor mount that can uphold screens up to 27 inches. Next to it, you’ll find a laptop tray that can hold just about any sized portable computer on the market. This allows you to set the laptop and monitor next to each other which provides a more ergonomic experience for working at a desk without a full-on desktop. Keep reading for more.

If you only need to prop up a tablet or smartphone, check out this plastic stand. It comes in at just $7.50 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon, which is a few bucks below today’s lead deal. It’s made from plastic and can fold flat for easy transport. Just keep in mind that this won’t support a laptop or even larger tablets, limiting its use a bit.

Don’t forget a solid keyboard when building out a desk-based workflow. Azio’s retro-inspired mid-century modern wireless IZO keyboard is currently on sale for a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Coming in at $105.50 right now, and normally going for $140, this keyboard pairs wirelessly with your Mac or PC through Bluetooth and even has keycaps specific for either macOS or Windows. Plus, being wireless means it’ll easily pair to your laptop and deliver a clutter-free experience.

HUANUO VESA Monitor Arm with Laptop Tray features:

Universal Monitor Laptop Mount ​with Notebook Tray – With an extra long 16″ monitor laptop arm for easy adjustment, this sturdy laptop monitor stand ​fits most 13″-27″ monitors up to 22lbs.

Full-Motion Monitor Laptop Mount – The monitor laptop mount is full-motion and height adjustable. The laptop stand for desk easily tilt, swivel and rotate. Die-cast triple joint flexible arms can swivel 180°at each joint facilitating swing in and out of positions and extend up to 17″ length. Mounting heads tilt (Up/Down) +/- 90°, swivel (In/Out) 180° and rotate (clockwise/counterclockwise) 360°.

Two Installtion Options – The laptop desk mount stand comes with C clamp and also grommet mounting kit.You can fix the laptop stand and hold your monitor by using the C clamp or if there is a hole on your desk, you can choose the grommet mounting.The max thickness of the desk for C-clamp mounting is 4″. The max thickness of the desk for grommet mounting is 3″.

