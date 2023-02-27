Azio’s retro-inspired mid-century modern wireless IZO keyboard falls to new low at $105.50

Amazon is offering the Azio IZO Wireless macOS/Windows Mechanical Keyboard for $105.63 shipped. Down from $135 for the past month or so and $140 before that, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a mid-century modern style for your desk, then this keyboard delivers. Featuring a majority white colorway, you’ll also find splashes of both cold and copper accents. There’s a dual-function control dial that can let you change the backlight intensity as well as volume of your system with ease. The custom PBT double-shot keycaps also feature both macOS- and Windows-focused designs so that users of both operating systems can leverage this keyboard. On top of that, it’ll pair to your Mac or PC with either Bluetooth 5.0 or wired over USB depending on what you prefer. Keep reading for more.

Those who don’t need the Mac-compatible design could instead opt for the AZIO Retro Wired USB Mechanical Keyboard for $90 on Amazon. Sure, it’s not Bluetooth and it doesn’t come with macOS keys. However, it still delivers a mechanical typing experience in a retro design, which might be just what your desk needs.

Further upgrade your desk setup with the SanDisk 512GB Ultra Dual USB-C/A flash drive that’s on sale for a new low on Amazon. Coming in at $39 right now, you’d spend $43 typically for the flash drive making now a great time to pick it up. Then, swing by our PC gaming or Mac accessories guides to learn more about how you can upgrade your setup.

Azio IZO Wireless/Wired Mechanical Keyboard features:

Blended with an alluring metallic & matte paint for a fresh perspective on pearl finishes. Every corner, line, and edge follows a unified curved form, and numerous design elements were fused for ergonomic comfort and refined beauty. Our unique edge-less design is built to be visually soothing and soft to the touch. With 21 backlight modes to choose from, you can pick from a variety of different light settings for the perfect visual experience. Connect via Bluetooth or USB. When USB mode is selected, simply connect the included USB-C cable to the computer and type away. Our custom PBT double-shot keycaps create a light and dark color contrast between the keycap and font – displaying two-color effects with the backlight on and off. By adding laser-etched font, the keys will never fade away with time and usage.

