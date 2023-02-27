JSAUX launches more clear backplates for Steam Deck to deliver a retro feel

Today, JSAUX is officially releasing their translucent backplates for the Steam Deck in four additional colors. Already available in brown, you’ll now find purple, green, blue, and red as an option to make your Steam Deck have a more retro vibe. In addition to the new colors, JSAUX is now introducing a set of 3D models to design and print for your Steam Deck for free, including a wall mount, VESA mount, and more. Sound intriguing? Keep reading for more.

JSAUX overhauls your Steam Deck with translucent backplate and 3D models

If you’re a ‘90s kid, then you likely remember the translucent GameBoy Color models. There’s something nostalgic about a game console that has a see-through purple hue. But, I digress. The JSAUX translucent backplates for your Steam Deck will easily make people ask questions to figure out how you got it to look like that.

There are five new colors being introduced here, and all are made of ABS plastic, polycarbonate, and aluminum. The kits feature three replacement sets for the Steam Deck’s rear buttons in original, lower, and higher heights depending on what you’re looking for. In addition, you’ll find 10 anti-static finger gloves, a screwdriver, disassemble stick, thermal paste, four of each height buttons, 10 backplate screws, and 16 button screws.

Not to leave the modding community hanging, JSAUX is also trying to bridge the gap between the company and community with the release of a set of 3D models to print adapters for the ModCase. This will help you leverage more ability from your Steam Deck, and in the free-to-download kit, you’ll find a Deckmade adapter, wall mount, VESA-style mount, and more.

The JSAUX Clear Backplate for Steam Deck will cost $29.99 and is available to order now directly from the company. The brown colorway is still available at Amazon, and those who have already purchased the original launch design can get the new colors for $19.99 with the promo code PC0106 at checkout.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s great to see JSAUX not only embracing a retro design here, but also delivering some customizability with the 3D models. If I had a Steam Deck, this would probably be a mod I would do, especially to make my friends ask me how I got my portable console to look like a larger GameBoy Color. Plus, the fact that you can now 3D print accessories from the company itself? That’s even better.

So, if you have a Steam Deck, JSAUX is here to make your experience better and more retro at the same time, and this is something that I love seeing in the accessory community.

