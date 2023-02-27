Positive Grid’s smart mini guitar amp speaker combo drops to $174.50 today (Reg. $229)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesPositive Grid
Reg. $229 $175
Spark MINI black and Pearl + iPhone mini smart guitar amp

The official Positive Grid Amazon storefront is now offering its Spark MINI Smart Guitar Amp for $174.65 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $229, this is one of the lowest price we have tracked, $20 under the holiday price last year, and the best we can find. While we have seen some bundle deals that deliver comparable value, even the direct sale price has this model selling for $199 right now. Spark MINI is much more than a tiny practice guitar amp. Used in conjunction with the companion app, it delivers thousands of customizable guitar tones, amp emulations, FX, and more to an amp you can almost fit in the palm of your hand. But anyone who saw our hands-on review will know it goes even further than that with typical Bluetooth speaker functionality (it sounds quite good overall here with notable bass reproduction) and it can even double as an audio interface. Get a complete breakdown right here and head below for more. 

If the smart features and hybrid design aren’t of interest here or you’re just looking for a more affordable practice amp, check out the far less expensive Fender Mini Deluxe. While clearly not as loud, powerful or as feature-rich overall, it also comes in at a far more affordable $36 on Amazon right now. 

But if you would prefer something in the more traditional Bluetooth speaker category, check out our review of the new JBL Pulse 5 and deals on the JBL party speakers. The PartyBox models with karaoke action and more are now at some of the best prices we have tracked on Amazon with built-in light show action, and more. Get a closer look at these deals while you still can right here

Positive Grid Spark MINI Smart Guitar Amp features:

  • Smart Jam learns your style and feel, generating authentic bass and drums to accompany you
  • Access to 10,000+ amp-and-FX presets on ToneCloud, powered by PositiveGrid’s BIAS realistic virtual tube amps and effects for Guitar, Acoustic or Bass
  • Import your music from Spotify, Apple Music or YouTube and Spark’s smart app will auto display the guitar chords in real time
  • Powerhouse 40 Watt combo includes onboard tone stack controls, effects, tone starter preset programs, a built-in tuner, tap tempo and more

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Positive Grid

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Pokémon Day showcase reveals Scarlet/Violet DLC, Poké...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Fait The Mach...
Greenworks Gold Box discounts electric pressure washers...
Today’s best game deals: Zelda Link’s Awake...
Amazon smart home gear event live from $15: Plug, lamp,...
Anker Soundcore Space Q45 headphones hit $100 low (Save...
Carhartt offers new clearance items up to 50% off with ...
Amazon all-time lows hit LaCie portable SSDs for Mac an...
Load more...
Show More Comments