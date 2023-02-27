Positive Grid’s smart mini guitar amp speaker combo drops to $174.50 today (Reg. $229)

The official Positive Grid Amazon storefront is now offering its Spark MINI Smart Guitar Amp for $174.65 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $229, this is one of the lowest price we have tracked, $20 under the holiday price last year, and the best we can find. While we have seen some bundle deals that deliver comparable value, even the direct sale price has this model selling for $199 right now. Spark MINI is much more than a tiny practice guitar amp. Used in conjunction with the companion app, it delivers thousands of customizable guitar tones, amp emulations, FX, and more to an amp you can almost fit in the palm of your hand. But anyone who saw our hands-on review will know it goes even further than that with typical Bluetooth speaker functionality (it sounds quite good overall here with notable bass reproduction) and it can even double as an audio interface. Get a complete breakdown right here and head below for more.

If the smart features and hybrid design aren’t of interest here or you’re just looking for a more affordable practice amp, check out the far less expensive Fender Mini Deluxe. While clearly not as loud, powerful or as feature-rich overall, it also comes in at a far more affordable $36 on Amazon right now.

But if you would prefer something in the more traditional Bluetooth speaker category, check out our review of the new JBL Pulse 5 and deals on the JBL party speakers. The PartyBox models with karaoke action and more are now at some of the best prices we have tracked on Amazon with built-in light show action, and more. Get a closer look at these deals while you still can right here.

Positive Grid Spark MINI Smart Guitar Amp features:

Smart Jam learns your style and feel, generating authentic bass and drums to accompany you

Access to 10,000+ amp-and-FX presets on ToneCloud, powered by PositiveGrid’s BIAS realistic virtual tube amps and effects for Guitar, Acoustic or Bass

Import your music from Spotify, Apple Music or YouTube and Spark’s smart app will auto display the guitar chords in real time

Powerhouse 40 Watt combo includes onboard tone stack controls, effects, tone starter preset programs, a built-in tuner, tap tempo and more

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!