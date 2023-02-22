JBL PartyBox On-The-Go Bluetooth Karaoke Party Speaker with mic now $230 ($120 off)

Amazon is now offering the JBL PartyBox On-The-Go Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker for $229.95 shipped. Regularly $350 directly from JBL where it is now matching, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. You’re looking at 34% or $120 in savings to match the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. While more than capable of providing portable Bluetooth audio at home, in the backyard, or out and about, this model also has you ready for spring and summer parties with a built-in light show and karaoke action with included microphone. It delivers up to 6 hours of continuous playback and an IPX4 splashproof design so it can withstand “beach bashes, poolside parties, or dancing in the rain.” More details below.

Despite the deep price drop highlighted above, that might still be overkill for some folks. In that case, you might want to check out the ongoing price drops we are tracking on the Anker Soundcore party speakers. Both the Rave Party 2 and the more compact Rave Neo 2 are now at some of the best prices we have ever tracked with deals starting from $129 shipped. All of the details you need are waiting right here.

Prefer some Bose action instead? While there’s no karaoke with these models, the up to $100 in savings now live on its Revolve lineup will deliver some serious audio quality and everything you need to know is waiting in our previous roundup. Just be sure to also scope out this deal on LG’s fabric-wrapped XBOOM Bluetooth Speaker as well.

JBL PartyBox On-The-Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Find your beat with 100W of powerful JBL Original Pro Sound. Indoors or out, the JBL PartyBox On-The-Go delivers crisp highs, pure mids, and deep bass, with Bass. Light up the party with a dynamic light display that syncs to the music and dazzles your guests. Choose from a variety of preset patterns and let the colors groove to the music while you focus on the tunes. Beach bashes, poolside parties or dancing in the rain. IPX4 splashproof protection keeps your JBL PartyBox On-The-Go safe when your party gets a little wet.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!