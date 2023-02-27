Samsung’s PRO Endurance 256GB camera memory card matching low at $30, more from $9

Amazon is now offering the Samsung PRO Endurance 256GB MicroSDXC Memory Card for $29.99 shipped. Originally over $50 when it launched in mid 2022, these days it carries a regular price of $40 directly from Samsung and at Amazon. Today’s deal is matching both our previous mention and the best price we have tracked there as well. Anyone familiar with our review will know the PRO Endurance lineup is geared towards always-on camera setups, whether it’s an action camera or your home security system. Favoring reliability and constant data writing capabilities over speed, the PRO Endurance records and rewrites up to 140,000 hours reliably, according to Samsung, with a 5-year warranty included in the purchase. You can read about the Samsung 6-proof protection against the elements and inclement weather right here before heading below for additional details.

We are also tracking quite notable prices on the other capacity models right now as well:

Elsewhere in today’s storage deals, this morning we also spotted the WD_BLACK’s licensed 1TB SN850 heatsink SSD to upgrade your PlayStation while it is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Regularly up to $180, you can land one for $125 shipped today with all of the details you need waiting right here.

Samsung PRO Endurance microSD features:

Capture your crucial moments in high-resolution, even in harsh conditions; Engineered to deliver long lasting performance, the Samsung PRO Endurance SSD is a perfect fit for CCTV, dash cams and body cams; Get peace of mind with video recording you can rely on…The PRO Endurance simplifies large file transfers with read/write speeds up to 100/40MB/s; Plus, FHD and 4K resolution support ensures that crucial moments are recorded in high-res so every detail is documented when it matters most.

