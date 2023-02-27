Upgrade your PS5 with WD_BLACK’s licensed 1TB SN850 heatsink SSD at $125 (Matching low)

Amazon is now offering the officially-licensed WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 NVMe Solid-State Drive for PlayStation 5 at $124.99 shipped. Regularly $180 at Amazon and now listed at $158 directly from WD where it is now matched, this is the best price we can find. Today’s deal is $5 under our previous mention and only the second time we have seen down at the Amazon all-time low. The 2TB variant is also marked down to $219.99 shipped, coming within $20 of the all-time low. While there are other compatible models out there, this option is specifically licensed for PS5 consoles and allows gamers to both store and play games directly from its 1TB of storage. In terms of speed, it clocks in at 7,000MB/s alongside a built-in heatsink to meet Sony’s specs, a compatible M.2 form-factor, and a PlayStation-themed blue LED. More details below.

WD makes a number of options that will work with both PC setups and inside of a PlayStation 5. While today’s lead deal does deliver a competitive price tag, you can land the WD_BLACK 500GB SN850 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD for just over $84 shipped right now with the heatsink included. Otherwise, take a look at the ongoing deals we are tracking on the Samsung 980 PRO PS5/PC 7,000MB/s internal SSDs from $100.

Be sure to to dive into our hands-on review of Samsung’s latest 990 Pro M.2 SSD for an even faster option. And if you’re still looking to upgrade your PlayStation 5, our review tutorial on installing an SSD in there is where you need to be. And for even more storage price drops, both internal and portable, all of the best are waiting for you right here.

WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 NVMe PS5 SSD features:

Officially licensed M.2 SSD for PlayStation 5 consoles (For PlayStation 5 firmware compatibility, please visit SN850 HS PS5 page on WD_BLACK site.)

All-in-one heatsink SSD design installs easily in the M.2 expansion slot

Hold up to 50 games with up to 2TB of added storage (Number of games based on a 36GB average per game. The number of games will vary based on file size, formatting, other programs, and factors. 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.)

PCIe Gen4 technology with read speeds up to 7000MB/s and write speeds up to 5300MB/s (1TB model) for a seamless gameplay experience (1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)

