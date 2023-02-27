Score SanDisk’s 512GB Ultra Dual USB-C/A flash drive at a new $39 Amazon all-time low today

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 512GB Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type-C Flash Drive for $38.69 shipped. Originally $80, it more typically sells for $50 at Amazon where it is now at the lowest price we have ever tracked on the black model. For comparison’s sake, this deal is also matched directly at Western Digital where it fetches a $43 regular price these days. This model delivers a modern USB-C connector as well as a more legacy-friendly Type-A variant to easily move data between iPads, MacBooks, and much more. The keychain-ready storage device features a sort of flip-over mechanism that hides one connector while exposing the other depending on the task at hand. Head below for more details.

More flash drive deals:

As for more substantial storage options you can take with you on the go, take a look at the new Amazon all-time lows we sports on the LaCie portable SSDs for Mac and iPad this morning from $120 shipped. You’re looking at up to $80 in savings and all of the details you need are waiting for you right here.

SanDisk 512GB Ultra Dual Drive Go flash drive features:

Shoot photos on your USB type-C smartphone and need those on your PC? We got you. The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go lets you seamlessly move files between your USB Type-C smartphone, tablets and Macs and USB Type-A computers. Toss it in your bag or pocket. The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go is built to protect the drives connectors when you are on the move. Attach your drive to your keyring to keep it convenient and secure. Now you’ll always have it handy if you need to free up space when you’re out and about.

