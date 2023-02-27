Thermaltake’s Ryzen 5/RTX 3060 gaming desktop falls to new low at $150 off, now $1,200

Patrick Campanale -
$1,200
a close up of a computer

Amazon is offering the Thermaltake Glacier 360 Ryzen 5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Gaming Desktop for $1,199.99 shipped. Normally, you’d pay $1,350 for this desktop and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for it. In fact, our last similarly-specced system from Thermaltake was $1,300. If you’re in the market for a new desktop for both 1080p and 1440p gaming, then this is a solid choice. The 6-core Ryzen 5 5600X processor delivers plenty of power to handle most workstation or gaming tasks that you have. There’s also the RTX 3060 graphics card for DLSS/DLAA-enabled gaming with ray tracing support and 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM, perfect for playing your favorite titles. Check out our hands-on review of both the Ryzen 5 5600X and the RTX 3060 to learn more about what they can bring to the table. Keep reading for more.

If 1TB of NVMe storage isn’t enough, then check out this 500GB NVMe M.2 drive that’s just $37 at Amazon. Yep, you read that storage and price right. With spare M.2 slots on the motherboard, you’ll find that this drive features speeds of up to 3.5GB/s and makes a solid drive for storing your games, programs, and more on.

Add CORSAIR’s K70 PRO RGB optical-mechanical gaming keyboard to your setup while it’s on sale for $130 at Amazon right now. Typically $180, this 28% discount marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked there. As the perfect pair with your new desktop, this keyboard features RGB lighting, a detachable USB-C cable, and integration with CORSAIR’s desktop software for further customization.

Thermaltake Glacier 360 Gaming Desktop features:

Dive into the depths of closed loop cooling performance with the Glacier 360 by LCGS. Powered by AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core CPU and chilled with TT cooling performance. Supercharge your graphics with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3060 for the latest Ray Tracing graphics and gameplay. Store more games with 1TB of NVMe M.2 storage, packed into a mid-tower chassis with Tempered glass and filtration to protect and present.

