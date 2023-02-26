CORSAIR’s K70 PRO RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard returns to $130 low

Amazon is currently offering the CORSAIR K70 PRO RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $129.99 shipped. Normally going for $180, this 28% discount, or a solid $50 price drop marks a return to the all-time low we’ve tracked only twice before today’s deal. Coming equipped with CORSAIR’s OPX RGB Optical-Mechanical key switches, the K70 PRO RGB will have “hyper-fast input with 1.0mm actuation distance and smooth linear travel, guaranteed for 150 million keystrokes.” These keys also feature RGB backlighting powered by the new CORSAIR AXON technology. While this new tech provides “up to 20 layers of hardware RGB lighting processing,” it also allows the keyboard to poll with your computer at 8,000Hz and can scan the keys at 4,000Hz. That means you should never have a keypress get missed. The detachable USB-C cable allows you to easily transport the keyboard around with the tournament switch ensuring the RGB backlighting doesn’t distract you mid-game. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could go with the CORSAIR K60 RGB Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $100. Instead of the Optical-Mechanical switches used above, CORSAIR is using CHERRY VIOLA mechanical key switches for smooth linear travel with fast and precise inputs here. You’ll also have per-key RGB backlighting that is controlled through the CORSAIR iCUE software which will also allow you to synchronize the lighting with other CORSAIR accessories. The K60 RGB Pro is also a full-sized keyboard so if you really want that number pad, this keyboard will be the go-to option for you. Full N-Key rollover is also present so you can be assured your computer will read every keypress no matter how fast you’re typing.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your headset situation alongside your keyboard? We’re currently tracking the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset marked down to $70, a return to the all-time low. Here you can game wirelessly with your Xbox, PC, Switch, and Android phones with the USB-C dongle, though you also have a 3.5mm audio cable so you can use the headset with essentially any platform wired. The headset features AirWeave Memory Foam cushions over the earcups to keep it comfortable during those long gaming sessions. The built-in microphone can be detached from the earcup when not in use and will filter out distracting background noise. There are on-earcup controls for volume adjustment and microphone muting as well. In terms of battery life, you can expect up to 20 hours of gaming before needing to recharge.

CORSAIR K70 PRO RGB Optical-Mechanical Keyboard features:

The CORSAIR K70 PRO RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard delivers cutting-edge performance, equipped with hyper-fast CORSAIR OPX optical-mechanical keyswitches and CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology. Win in style with an iconic aluminum frame and dynamic per-key RGB backlighting topped by durable PBT double-shot keycaps, easy to take on the go with a detachable USB Type-C cable. Powerful iCUE software on both PC and macOS enables custom macro programming, key remaps, and more, while dedicated media keys and an aluminum multi-function volume roller offer convenient control over media.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!