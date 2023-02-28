Apple’s latest $10 or less iTunes sale discounts Creed flicks, Star Wars, and recent releases

With a new week now underway, the latest movie sale at iTunes has gone live as Apple is discounting a selection of popular titles to $10 or less. This time around putting new releases in the spotlight, you’ll find a collection of ways to expand your digital library with any of the flicks you might have missed while in theaters. That’s alongside all nine films in the Star Wars Skywalker Saga being joined by a chance to prepare for Creed III with a series of must-watch boxing flicks. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple’s latest $10 or less movie sale is live

Kicking off the week, Apple’s latest iTunes sale delivers a collection of recently-released flicks. Including a wide range of titles that just recently hit theaters or were released on streaming services over the winter, you’ll find everything from the latest action flicks to animated titles and more all at $10 or less. Everything is down from its usual $15 to $20 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

While Star Wars Day isn’t for a few more months, iTunes is still helping you build out your library by dropping all nine films in the Skywalker Saga to $8 each. You’d more regularly pay $15 or more for each of these hits from a galaxy far, far away.

Wrapping up all of today’s discounts, Apple’s iTunes Store is marking down all of the Rocky and Creed movies ahead of the new boxing film hitting the scene this Friday. Those looking to catch up on all of the action ahead of Creed III will find each of the titles in the franchise marked down to $7 each. You’d more regularly pay $15, with today’s offers delivering the first chances to save this year.

