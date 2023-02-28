Banana Republic Factory Flash Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 15% off your purchase

50% off + 15% off

For a limited time only, Banana Republic Factory takes up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 15% off your purchase. No code needed. Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Refresh your wardrobe for spring with the men’s Trench Coat that’s currently marked down to $134 and originally sold for $225. This coat can easily be dressed up or down and it has a belted waist for a sophisticated look. It’s also fully lined to promote warmth and it has large slanted pockets that allows you to store essentials. This classic coat can be styled for years to come and the exterior is water-resistant. Be sure to head below to find even more deals from Banana Republic Factory or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

