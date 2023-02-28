Cuisinart’s vertical propane smoker is perfect for your outdoor BBQ setup at $182 (Reg. $230)

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart Vertical Propane Smoker (COS-244) for $182.35 shipped. For comparison, you’d typically spend $230 for this smoker at Amazon and today’s deal is the best price that we’ve seen since back in July when it hit $125 during a 1-day-only sale at Woot. With four 14 by 14 stainless steel shelves inside, there’s more than enough room to smoke multiple chickens, rib racks, or anything else. On top of that, there’s total temperature and smoke control available here as there’s an adjustable gas supply and vents that you can open and close as needed. So, if you’re looking for a great way to upgrade your outdoor cooking setup as we head toward spring, then this is a must-have cooker to keep outside. Keep reading for more.

Not sure what flavor you want to impart when smoking? Apple is a pretty good all-around starting point for smoking, and you can pick up this 2-pound bag for just $4.50 at Amazon. There’s also other wood choice on the page, including cherry, mesquite, and pecan, depending on what flavor you want to use when smoking.

The perfect accessory to go along with today’s lead deal is Yummly’s elegant leave-in smart meat thermometer. Designed to be left in the meat you’re cooking, there’s both an internal and external temperature sensor here. This allows you to monitor the cabin temp of the smoker as well as how long your meat has to finish. On sale for 25% off today, this unique thermometer is discounted to $75 making now a great time to pick it up.

Cuisinart Vertical Propane Smoker features:

The spacious 5. 45 square foot interior means there is plenty of room to smoke a variety of meats along with several trays of vegetables. The vertical footprint makes it a perfect size for patios and barbecue kitchens. Four stainless steel racks can be easily removed for smoking whole birds or large cuts of meat. Racks are dishwasher safe, making cleanup easy. An adjustable gas supply gives control over the amount of heat. Optimal smoker access through two doors and a rear vent can be opened or closed to control the amount of heat and smoke exiting the oven.

