Yummly’s elegant leave-in smart iOS/Android meat thermometer drops 25% to $75 today

Amazon is now offering the Yummly Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer for $74.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a solid 25% price drop and the best price we can find. It typically fetches the full $100 at Best Buy and elsewhere with today’s deal coming in at $5 under our previous mention for the second lowest total we have tracked in over a year. There are certainly more affordable options out there, but Yummly looks to deliver a somewhat elevated and elegant solution over the all basic plastic variants you’ll find for much less. Your looking at a magnetic charging dock that connects to metal surfaces like the fridge and things of that nature as well as 25 hours of battery life per charge and Bluetooth connectivity to your smartphone (150-foot range). That means Yummly will provide real-time notifications regarding your cooking process via its leave-in probe including things like “when to flip your food, adjust the heat, and how long to let it rest.” Head below for more details. 

As we mentioned above, if the more premium design and feature set aren’t of interest for you, there are far less pricey options out there in the meat thermometer category. Something like the popular ThermoPro TP03 Digital Meat Thermometer will get the job done in its most basic form for under $15 Prime shipped, for example. 

You’ll also find built-in or included Foodi thermometers on some of the Ninja multi-cookers and we happen to have a couple of them marked down by up to $100 right now. If you missed it yesterday, both the indoor air fryer grill and the Woodfire options are now at some of the best prices we have ever tracked and you can get a closer look right here. Swing by our home goods guide for even more as well. 

Yummly Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer features:

Get the results you want every time with the wireless meat thermometer. Choose your preferred doneness, adjust cooking settings, and track your cooking remotely with your smartphone or tablet using the free Yummly app. The preset programs for meat, fish, and poultry eliminate the guesswork, while the timers and alerts let you be confident in your cooking even when you’re multitasking. You can track and control your cooking remotely using your smartphone. Allows you to control your cooking through the free Yummly app available for iOS and Android devices.

