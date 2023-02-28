Save 46% on Klipsch’s Energy 5.1-Ch. Classic Home Theater Speaker System returns to $200

The official Woot Amazon storefront is currently offering the Energy by Klipsch 5.1 Classic Home Theater Speaker System for $199.99 shipped. Normally going for $370, this 46% discount marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked for this speaker system while coming within $10 of the all-time low. This 6-piece set comes with a 200-watt subwoofer with an 8-inch driver, a single center channel speaker with the patented Convergent Source Module, and four satellite speakers. Energy claims every speaker here should produce “flat on-axis” responses for even sound reproduction across the entire audio range. This leads to a more natural-sounding movie-watching experience. Keep reading below for more.

If you want to save some cash as well, you can check out the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $130. This is one of the few sound system options at this price point that will include a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio decodes audio signals for maximum sound clarity though it is not Dolby Atmos surround capable. Unlike the Klipsch system above, you can stream music from your mobile device to this sound system over Bluetooth for when you want background noise but not a movie or TV show. Connectivity for your TV is handled either by HDMI ARC or optical audio with the setup being very simple.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, speakers, and more. Looking to upgrade your movie-watching experience as well? We’re currently tracking the refreshed Optoma UHD35x True 4K Home Theater Projector marked down to $899, the all-time low price. This 4K projector has 8.3 million distinct addressable on-screen pixels with 3,600 lumens to fight through tougher lighting environments. You’ll have access to HDR10 and HLG for viewing HDR content with the projector alongside an enhanced gaming mode that allows you to play at 1080p 240Hz for a 4.2ms response time. The dual HDMI 2.0 inputs allow you to have your gaming console connected and a Google Chromecast or Amazon Fire Stick, having access to your favorite streaming apps and essentially making the projector a smart model on a budget.

Energy 5.1 Classic Home Theater Speaker System features:

Take Classic proves that convenience doesn’t have to mean compromise. Sure, you can shop for individual home theater components-but you won’t get better performance, or better looks. Integrating the best technologies Energy has to offer, the Take Classic can fill your room with hair-rising effects and theater-like sound: hyperbolic aluminum dome tweeters for screaming highs, Convergent Source Modules for clear, crisp dialogue and music and a Ribbed Elliptical Surround on the subwoofer that makes every explosion a room shaking affair. In addition, integrated keyhole wall-mounts, threaded inserts and rubber bumpers let you choose how and where to place your speakers.

