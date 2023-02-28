Optoma’s refreshed UHD35x True 4K Home Theater Projector returns to low of $899

Amazon is now offering the latest Optoma UHD35x True 4K Home Theater Projector for $899 shipped. Normally going for $1,349, this 33% discount, or solid $450 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen for this model for only the second time. This 4K projector has 8.3 million distinct addressable on-screen pixels with 3,600 lumens to fight through tougher lighting environments. You’ll have access to HDR10 and HLG for viewing HDR content with the projector alongside an enhanced gaming mode that allows you to play at 1080p 240Hz for a 4.2ms response time. The dual HDMI 2.0 inputs allow you to have your gaming console connected and a Google Chromecast or Amazon Fire Stick, having access to your favorite streaming apps and essentially making the projector a smart model on a budget. You can even play back movies at 24fps so you can watch movies as the director intended. Head below for more.

Mounting is one of the most important parts of any home theater setup. Make sure your new projector is set up properly with the VIVO Universal Extending Ceiling Projector Mount for $24. This mount is fully adjustable which will allow it to tilt and swivel by 15 degrees with 360 degrees of rotation being possible. There is even a telescoping height adjustment system that will distance the projector between 15 and 23 inches from the ceiling. Installation is easy with the quick-release hooks that “attach and detach by tightening and loosening mounting bolts.”

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. Want to upgrade your TV instead of grabbing a new projector? We’re currently tracking the 77-inch LG B2 4K OLED Smart TV marked down to $1,749, the lowest price we’ve tracked. You’re looking at over $750 in total savings with the Visa gift card credit, but even without this is still one of the best prices we have tracked on the 2022 model OLED B2 series at this size. You’re looking at a 120Hz 77-inch display with support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit gear as well as Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs. The Apple AirPlay 2 action is a nice add-on here and is joined by built-in Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB ports, and more.

Optoma UHD35x True 4K Home Theater Projector features:

TRUE 4K ULTRA HD: Experience high-quality home cinema feel with 4K Ultra HD with 8.3 million distinct addressable on-screen pixels

HDR & HLG COMPATIBLE: Enjoy brighter whites and deeper black levels for an enhanced viewing experience of images and videos, enabled by HDR10 & HLG technologies

CRISP, COLORFUL PICTURE: UltraDetail technology ensures enhanced image sharpness with a higher frame rate to deliver a crystal clear picture; RGBWRGBW 8 segment color wheel increases the color ratio for richer, vivid and cinematic image

