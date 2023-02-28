Rare deal hits Ninja’s all-in-1 Nespresso and Coffee home barista system at $180 (Reg. $250)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja CFN601 Espresso and Coffee Barista System for $179.99 shipped. Regularly $250 at Amazon and Best Buy where it is now matched, today’s deal delivers $70 in savings and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen it drop to $200 a couple times on Amazon since it launched there late last year, this is only the second-time we have seen it drop this low with the first being back during the holidays last year for a day. This machine delivers the usual single-serve Nespresso experience and then some. You’ll also find a 19-bar pressure system for espresso, the ability to brew directly into the 12-cup carafe, various brew cup sizes, and support for up to 8 inch travel mugs. The built-in, fold-away frother is a nice touch as well, allowing “you to create espresso-based cappuccinos, lattes, flat whites, and more.” Additional details below.

A more affordable way to land a Ninja coffee maker would be with something like the Ninja CE251 Programmable Brewer. This one sells for $80 shipped on Amazon and features a stainless steel exterior as well as a similar 12-cup carafe. However, it does not support single-serve brew like the model above or the $47 Chefman InstaCoffee Max.

For more of the best kitchen and cooking deals, head over to our home goods hub. And while we are talking Ninja, you’ll want to scope out the grills and cookers we spotted on sale yesterday. Delivering up to $100 in savings, you’ll find solid deals on its indoor air fryer grill and the new Woodfire Pro model. All of the details you need on those two offers are right here.

Ninja CFN601 Espresso andCoffee Barista System features:

The 19-bar pressure system delivers ultra-flavorful espresso with a silky-smooth crema by brewing at the optimal temperature and pressure. The built-in, fold-away frother allows you to create espresso-based cappuccinos, lattes, flat whites, and more. Choose your favorite espresso capsule and brew up to 3 styles: Espresso (1.35 oz), Lungo (3.75 oz), and Over Ice (1 oz). Make a Classic, Rich, or Over Ice brew. Select 9 different sizes ranging from cup, to travel mug, to a full 12-cup carafe. Treat your guests to an espresso-based coffeehouse drink or brew a 12-cup carafe for the crowd.

